Just released: The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2016

- Social Media are often the key source of news
- Original news brand get less noticed
- Consumers still reluctant to pay for general news online
Studying the data presented in the report (and even more data on RISJ Website www.digitalnewsreport.org ) and seeing the changes over time, the directions in news discovery and news consumption as well as the different lines and stages of development over the years in 26 countries is really worthwhile to analyze for anyone planning and leading in the news industry.
Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2016 Download (124 pg, PDF)
Some Findings from the RISJ report
Platform for Accessing News (last week)
Source of News by Gender + Age (last week)
Starting Points for News (last week)
Engaged in some Form of News Participation (average week)
Percentage of who Paid for News (last year) -
Budget for News (year)
Traditional (Print Preference) Users vs. Mainly Digital Users
Summary Germany
EJO
12 Key Findings From The Digital News Report 2016
Newsweek
The Hourglass Is 'Nearing Empty' on the Newspaper Industry
derstandard.at
Studie: Soziale Medien zur Nachrichtenverbreitung immer wichtiger
journalism.co.uk
RISJ: Traditional news brands act as anchors, while digital-only players tend to be seen as additional sources
niemanlab
Video news isn’t growing as fast as you’d think, and other surprising findings from a new global survey
No comments:
Post a Comment