UK Business Information Sector according to Outsell Inc. (2013), AA/WARC, and PPA (Part 1)

We guess the new resurvey was inspired by a study from Outsell for year 2013, commissioned by their sister association PPA Business (UK), and presented at the German Fachpresse Kongress 2014 by Joe Hames (Slidedeck). So we will start from here:
According to Outsell, Inc., the Top Players in the business information market worldwide are US, UK, DE, JP and China.
€ 27.8 bn - United States*
€ 18.5 bn - United Kingdom*
€ 15.5 - 17.9 bn - Germany
€ 11.9 - Japan
next - China
Source: Outsell estimate. Figures for US and UK confirmed as of 2013
- Exchange rate used UKP - EUR Ø Dec. 2013 -
The Outsell study was performed only once, probably because the definitions were controversial and spongy ... lets try and extrapolate, how this figures would look like for 2015.
UK Business Information Sector
in 2013: € 18.5 bn / Mrd. (UKP 15.5 bn / Mrd.)
Split in Inbound / Outbound (2013)
in 2016
- our estimate / forecast for 2016: € 22.8 bn / Mrd.
- Schickler's auxiliary calculation for 2016: € ~ 20,1 bn / Mrd.
US Business Information Sector
in 2013: € 27.8 bn / Mrd. (UKP 23.3 bn / Mrd.)
in 2016
- our estimate / forecast for 2016: € ~ 32.6 bn / Mrd.
- Schickler's auxiliary calculation for 2016: € ~ 107.2 bn / Mrd.
For comparison, but not comparable
German Business Information Sector (2016) - according to Fachpresse / Schickler
in 2016: € 28.3 bn / Mrd. see more under (in German)
Die Neuvermessung des B2B Medien- und Informationsmarkt in Deutschland
From now on we look at actual research by AA/WARC and PPA Business
UK Business Media in 2015
Lets look at data available from AA/WARC and PPA /
Consultancy Wessenden Marketing (for non-members, you are welcome to add more)
Total Ad Spend by AA / WARC
Consumer + Business Media Ad Spend Print + Digital
by AA / WARC
UK Print Adspend in B2C + B2B Magazines 2000 - 2013
Suzy Young explains "The sector has recorded a 77% drop in advertising spend since 2000, falling from £1,270m to £280m last year. By comparison, spend for consumer titles has fallen by a more modest 39% since its peak in 2005, from £827m to £506m.
This difference can largely be explained by the business and professional magazine brands' reliance on classified advertising. Back in 2000, classified adspend in business magazines accounted for 40% of total advertising spend, equivalent to £512m. By 2013, this had dropped to a 16% share - or just £45m."
Magazine media adspend by platform 2014 - 2016 Classified Print + Digital
Magazine media adspend across categories
Internet Adspend growth is driven by Mobile
PPA reports on B2B Business (Basics)
Number of B2B Member ~ 100 (2014)
total Membership ~ 220 (2016)
Revenue Share Advertising + Sponsorship
~ 20 % (2013)
thereof 14 % print, 6 % digital (2013)
~ 18 % (2015 forecast)
thereof 9 % print, 9 % digital (2015 forecast)
Revenue Share Live Events ~ 18 % (2013)
Revenue UK B2B Media realized Overseas ~ 50 % (2013)
Dear PPA,
you are welcome to correct and/or add more actual data. Thanks!
Part 2: PPA Publishing Futures 2016: Business Media today and and two years ahead
