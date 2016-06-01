Alphabet (the new name for Google’s holding company) has increased its lead as the world’s largest media owner in the new ranking published today by Zenith. The company’s media revenues total US$60bn, 166% more than its nearest rival’s, Walt Disney. Alphabet has steadily pulled away from Disney over the past few years; last year it was 136% larger than Disney, up 21% on the previous year.via / more at performics.com
The Top Thirty Global Media Owners report is a unique ranking of the world’s largest media companies by media revenue, as estimated by Zenith. The report was launched in 2007 and was last published by Zenith in 2015. Zenith defines media revenue as all revenue deriving from businesses that support advertising, to determine which companies are most important for the marketing industry.*
Zenith: Ranking of the Top 30 Global Media Owners 2016 (with data from 2014)
Digital Giants Tighten Their Grip on Top Media Owner Ranking
