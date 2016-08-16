Gartner's Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2016

Every year in July / August Gartner Inc. is publishing its Hype Cycle reports on thousands of technologies and in many sectors. Today the Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2016 and highlight this three key trends they see in 2016 ff
- Transparently immersive experiences
- The perceptual smart machine age
- The platform revolution
On the Rise
Smart Dust
4D Printing
General-Purpose Machine Intelligence
802.11ax
Context Brokering
Neuromorphic Hardware
Data Broker PaaS (dbrPaaS)
Quantum Computing
Human Augmentation
Personal Analytics
Smart Workspace
Volumetric Displays
Conversational User Interfaces
Brain-Computer Interface
Virtual Personal Assistants
Smart Data Discovery
Affective Computing
Commercial UAVs (Drones)
IoT Platform
At the Peak
Gesture Control Devices
Micro Data Centers
Smart Robots
Blockchain
Connected Home
Cognitive Expert Advisors
Machine Learning
Software-Defined Security
Autonomous Vehicles
Nanotube Electronics
Software-Defined Anything (SDx)
Sliding Into the Trough
Natural-Language Question Answering
Enterprise Taxonomy and Ontology Management
Augmented Reality
Climbing the Slope
Virtual Reality
more / via gartner.com
No comments:
Post a Comment