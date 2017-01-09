Monday, January 09, 2017

JEGI Mergers and Acquisitions Report 2016 - Overview - (US)

Deal value in the M&A market reported by JEGI surged in 2016 to $219 billion (plus 43,7 % zu 2015), driven by mega deals such as Microsoft’s $29 billion acquisition of LinkedIn. In deal numbers on the M&A market declined to 2.157 (minus 7,9 %).



Top20 Deals



M&A Sectors growing in value

- B2B Media & Technology
- Database & Information Services
- Marketing Services & Technology
- Software & Tech-enabled Services



Breakdown Software & Tech-enabled Services


more / via JEGI / 451 Research

At 11:12 AM by hemartin
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts with Thumbnails