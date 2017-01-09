JEGI Mergers and Acquisitions Report 2016 - Overview - (US)

Deal value in the M&A market reported by JEGI surged in 2016 to $219 billion (plus 43,7 % zu 2015), driven by mega deals such as Microsoft’s $29 billion acquisition of LinkedIn. In deal numbers on the M&A market declined to 2.157 (minus 7,9 %).
Top20 Deals
M&A Sectors growing in value
- B2B Media & Technology
- Database & Information Services
- Marketing Services & Technology
- Software & Tech-enabled Services
Breakdown Software & Tech-enabled Services
more / via JEGI / 451 Research
