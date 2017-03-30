Pages
Home
mcc consulting
Touchpoints
About
Impressum
Archive 2000-2014
CHIP 1977 - 1983
Datenschutz
Thursday, March 30, 2017
A Publisher's Survival Guide for the Platform Era by Justin B. Smith
$250 billion in brand advertising locked up in TV and print floods into digital across the coming years. Are the publishers prepared for it?
more / via
medium.com
A Publisher's Survival Guide for the Platform Era
from
Bloomberg Media
At
8:01 AM
by
hemartin
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Advertising
,
Anzeigen
,
Digital Advertising
,
digital media
,
Digital Publishing
,
Printmedien
,
Publisher
,
TV
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment