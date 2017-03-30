Thursday, March 30, 2017

A Publisher's Survival Guide for the Platform Era by Justin B. Smith

$250 billion in brand advertising locked up in TV and print floods into digital across the coming years. Are the publishers prepared for it?

more / via medium.com
At 8:01 AM by hemartin
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts with Thumbnails