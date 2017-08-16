Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Gartner's Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2017

Gartner's 2017 Hype Cycle reveals three distinct technology trends that profoundly create new experiences, with unrivaled intelligence, and offer platforms that propel organizations to connect with new business ecosystems in order to become competitive over the next five to 10 years ... via / more


On the Rise
            Smart Dust
            4D Printing
            Artificial General Intelligence
            Deep Reinforcement Learning
            Neuromorphic Hardware
            Human Augmentation
            5G
            Serverless PaaS
            Digital Twin
            Quantum Computing
            Volumetric Displays
            Brain-Computer Interface
            Conversational User Interfaces
            Smart Workspace

At the Peak
            Augmented Data Discovery
            Edge Computing
            Smart Robots
            IoT Platform
            Virtual Assistants
            Connected Home
            Deep Learning
            Machine Learning
            Autonomous Vehicles
            Nanotube Electronics
            Cognitive Computing
            Blockchain
            Commercial UAVs (Drones)
       
Sliding Into the Trough
            Cognitive Expert Advisors
            Enterprise Taxonomy and Ontology Management
            Software-Defined Security
            Augmented Reality
       
Climbing the Slope
            Virtual Reality


via / more at gartners.com press release (August 15, 2017)

AI Everywhere

Artificial intelligence technologies will be the most disruptive class of technologies over the next 10 years due to radical computational power, near-endless amounts of data, and unprecedented advances in deep neural networks; these will enable organizations with AI technologies to harness data in order to adapt to new situations and solve problems that no one has ever encountered previously.

Enterprises that are seeking leverage in this theme should consider the following technologies: Deep Learning, Deep Reinforcement Learning, Artificial General Intelligence, Autonomous Vehicles, Cognitive Computing, Commercial UAVs (Drones), Conversational User Interfaces, Enterprise Taxonomy and Ontology Management, Machine Learning, Smart Dust, Smart Robots and Smart Workspace... more

