Gartner's Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2017

Gartner's 2017 Hype Cycle reveals three distinct technology trends that profoundly create new experiences, with unrivaled intelligence, and offer platforms that propel organizations to connect with new business ecosystems in order to become competitive over the next five to 10 years ... via / more
On the Rise
Smart Dust
4D Printing
Artificial General Intelligence
Deep Reinforcement Learning
Neuromorphic Hardware
Human Augmentation
5G
Serverless PaaS
Digital Twin
Quantum Computing
Volumetric Displays
Brain-Computer Interface
Conversational User Interfaces
Smart Workspace
At the Peak
Augmented Data Discovery
Edge Computing
Smart Robots
IoT Platform
Virtual Assistants
Connected Home
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Autonomous Vehicles
Nanotube Electronics
Cognitive Computing
Blockchain
Commercial UAVs (Drones)
Sliding Into the Trough
Cognitive Expert Advisors
Enterprise Taxonomy and Ontology Management
Software-Defined Security
Augmented Reality
Climbing the Slope
Virtual Reality
via / more at gartners.com press release (August 15, 2017)
AI Everywhere
Artificial intelligence technologies
will be the most disruptive class of technologies over the next 10
years due to radical computational power, near-endless amounts of data,
and unprecedented advances in deep neural networks; these will enable
organizations with AI technologies to harness data in order to adapt to
new situations and solve problems that no one has ever encountered
previously.
Enterprises that are seeking leverage in this theme
should consider the following technologies: Deep Learning, Deep
Reinforcement Learning, Artificial General Intelligence, Autonomous
Vehicles, Cognitive Computing, Commercial UAVs (Drones), Conversational
User Interfaces, Enterprise Taxonomy and Ontology Management, Machine
Learning, Smart Dust, Smart Robots and Smart Workspace... more
No comments:
Post a Comment