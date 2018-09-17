Pages
Montag, September 17, 2018
The Future Today Institute: 2019 Trend Report for Journalism, Media & Technology
Launched at the Online News Association conference in Austin, TX USA
2018, September 13-15 #ONA18
Key findings:
Blockchain emerged as a significant driver of change in 2019 and beyond
Mixed Reality is entering the mainstream
Artificial Intelligence is not a tech trend—it is the third era of computing
Future Today Institute 2019 Industry Trends: Journalism, Media, Technology
from
Future Today Institute
At
16:23
by
hemartin
Labels:
Future
,
Journalism
,
Media
,
Technology
