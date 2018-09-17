Montag, September 17, 2018

The Future Today Institute: 2019 Trend Report for Journalism, Media & Technology

Launched at the Online News Association conference in Austin, TX USA
2018, September 13-15 #ONA18

Key findings:
  • Blockchain emerged as a significant driver of change in 2019 and beyond
  •  Mixed Reality is entering the mainstream
  •  Artificial Intelligence is not a tech trend—it is the third era of computing
At 16:23 by hemartin
