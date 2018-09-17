The Future Today Institute: 2019 Trend Report for Journalism, Media & Technology

Still open to supervisory, administrative and industrial advisory boards of companies that know where they want to go. Inquiries from the media, IT&C companies, and start-ups as well as in the context of internationalization projects are always welcome.

Ich stehe noch immer bereit für ausgewählte Berufungen in Aufsichts-, Verwaltungs- und Industriebeiräte von Unternehmen, die wissen, wohin sie wollen. Willkommen sind auch Anfragen von Medien, IT & C Unternehmen und Start-ups

sowie im Rahmen von

Internationalisierungsprojekten.



Sie können hier auch im Archiv des Blogs Hugo E. Martins on Media + Marketing recherchieren. In über 5.000 Postings der Jahren 2004-2018 zum Themenbereich Media + Marketing + Internet. Und für historisch Interessierte, im mcc consulting Web, eMartin.net, Newsletter Archiv ab 2000 zu den Themen wie oben.

Als Unternehmensberater unter der Marke mcc consulting / eMartin.net habe ich von 1983 bis 2018 zahlreiche Unternehmen und Organisationen beraten, Führungskräfte und Projekte gecoacht, Konzepte entwickelt und ihre Implementierung begleitet sowie Kunden, Interessenten und Kollegen mit Ideen und Informationen für Media, eCommerce + Marketing versorgt. In-Person, offline und online in Deutschland und International.