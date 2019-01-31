Donnerstag, Januar 31, 2019

Digital 2019: Global Digital Overview (January 2019)

As every year, allmost everything you might want to know about Internet, Mobile, Social Media, and eCommerce use around the world in 2019. By Simon Kemp for 'We are social' and Hootsuite.

In growth numbers:
- 5.11 billion unique mobile users in the world today, up 100 million or 2 % in the past year.
- 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, an increase of 366 million or 9 % versus January 2018.
- 3.48 billion social media users in 2019, with the worldwide total growing by 288 million or 9 % since this time last year.
- 3.26 billion people use social media on mobile devices in January 2019, with growth of 297 million new users or 10+ % year-on-year increase




Digital 2019 Global Report



For more reports, including the latest global trends and individual data for more than 230 countries at https://datareportal.com/

At 07:55 by hemartin
Labels: , , , , ,