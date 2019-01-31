Digital 2019: Global Digital Overview (January 2019)

In growth numbers:
- 5.11 billion unique mobile users in the world today, up 100 million or 2 % in the past year.
- 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, an increase of 366 million or 9 % versus January 2018.
- 3.48 billion social media users in 2019, with the worldwide total growing by 288 million or 9 % since this time last year.
- 3.26 billion people use social media on mobile devices in January 2019, with growth of 297 million new users or 10+ % year-on-year increase
Digital 2019 Global Report
For more reports, including the latest global trends and individual data for more than 230 countries at https://datareportal.com/