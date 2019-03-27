Mittwoch, März 27, 2019

OUT: The Innovation in Media 2019 - 2020 World Report

The Innovation in Media 2019 - 2020 World Report by Innovation Media Consulting for FIPP. In 2019, the report focuses on opportunities and possibilities for media and media companies to be successful and profitable with the diversification of income, a bundle of revenue streams.
  • There are plenty of examples of successful implementation, such as
  • Compelling Content Users are willing to pay for
  • Advertisers willing to pay for readers, community time and engagement
  • Philanthropy Support for Journalism and Media
  • Media & Media Companies as Retailer
  • Media & Media Companies as Event Purveyors
  • Media & Media Companies as Membership Organisations
  • Media Companies as IT Service Provider
  • Media Companies as Agencies Service Provider
  • Media & Media Companies offering Licensing & Brand Extension & Goods
  • Media Companies as Investors
As every year, presented at #DISummit Berlin in a fast forward lecture by Andrew Rolf and John Wilpers (Innovation Media Consulting Group, UK/USA).
 


