OUT: The Innovation in Media 2019 - 2020 World Report

- There are plenty of examples of successful implementation, such as
- Compelling Content Users are willing to pay for
- Advertisers willing to pay for readers, community time and engagement
- Philanthropy Support for Journalism and Media
- Media & Media Companies as Retailer
- Media & Media Companies as Event Purveyors
- Media & Media Companies as Membership Organisations
- Media Companies as IT Service Provider
- Media Companies as Agencies Service Provider
- Media & Media Companies offering Licensing & Brand Extension & Goods
- Media Companies as Investors
Order you copy of the report via FIPP Digital and/or in Print
(digital for free, if you / your company is a FIPP Member)